Crime branch seizes nylon manja worth Rs 6.49L from Kaisar Colony

Aurangabad

Crime branch police conducted a raid on a godown in Kaisar Colony area and seized banned nylon manja worth Rs 6.5 lakh and arrested the owner and his servant on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Kadir Ahmed Nazir Ahmed (49, Ramnastpura, Rajabazar Road) and Tausif Khan Idris Khan (32, Shahbazar). A case has been registered against both with City Chowk police station.

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav said, the police received information that Tausif Khan was taking banned nylon manja from Kaisar Colony. The crime branch team laid a trap near the water tank in Shahgunj and arrested Tausif and seized a box containing manja from him. He told the police that he works at Barailly Kite Traders in Rajabazar area and the manja belonged to the owner Kadir.

Later, the police conducted a raid on the godown in Kaisar Colony and seized banned nylon manja worth Rs 6.5 lakh. Both, the owner and the servant have been arrested.

The police action was executed by PI Aghav, PSI Praveen Wagh, Nazirkha Pathan, Yogesh Navsare, Ashwaling Honrao, Dharma Gaikwad, K K Adhane, Mangesh Harne, Nitin Deshmukh, Sunil Pawar, Datta Dubhalkar, Rajaram Wagh, Prajakta Waghmare and others.