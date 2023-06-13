Criminal dog: Former Mayor loses Rs 15000 shoe to canine caper

Dog van catches four dogs, but unable to trace the shoe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A peculiar incident unfolded in the residence of former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele in Itkheda when a stray dog made off with a shoe worth Rs 15,000 that was left outside his house.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the shoe could not be located, prompting a review of the CCTV footage. The footage revealed the mischievous canine as the culprit, leading to the involvement of the municipal dog catchers to apprehend the dog responsible. During the search, four stray dogs were captured in the vicinity.

As per information, Ghodele had recently purchased the expensive pair of shoes, and on Saturday night, as usual, he removed his shoes outside his house. However, the gate of the compound wall was left open overnight. Seizing the opportunity, a group of stray dogs entered the premises. The dogs roamed around, and one of the dogs picked up one of Ghodele's shoes. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

In response to the incident, municipal dog catchers were summoned on Sunday. The catchers caught four dogs but were not sure of the same dogs being involved in the shoe lifting. The captured dogs have been relocated to the animal shelter. However, it remains unclear which dog lifted the boot, leaving the municipal corporation uncertain about the exact details of the incident. Despite the capture of the dogs, Ghodele was not able to get any information regarding who took the shoe and its current whereabouts.