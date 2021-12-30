Crops on 2,000 hectares damaged due to unseasonal rains

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

More than 2,000 hectares of crops have been affected due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in Marathwada for the last two days. The district administration has been instructed to get the panchnama done from the concerned department.

Cloudy weather prevailed in Marathwada for the last two days. Unseasonal rains along with hailstorms lashed every district. The monsoon season ended on September 30. But the rains continued to fall in various districts. The weather remained cloudy even during Diwali. In the meantime, the cold snap intensified for a few days. After that, the mercury rose again. Citizens have experienced the summer, monsoon and winter seasons in the last two months. The meteorological department had forecast unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the last week of December. According to the forecast, the weather has been cloudy in all the districts of the division and rain and hail have lashed some places.

Losses in two districts

Crops on 399 hectares have been damaged in Aurangabad district and crops on 1542.6 hectares were damaged in Jalna district. Two domestic animals were killed in Hingoli and Jalna districts. Inquiries into the damage in other districts are currently underway, senior sources in the divisional administration said.