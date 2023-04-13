Crops on 43,000 hectares in the state are affected by bad weather

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar assures : Panchnama within 24 hours and aid decision in 10 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the preliminary reports, hailstorm and unseasonal rains have damaged crops on about 43,000 hectares in the State. Agriculture and revenue officials will complete a joint panchnama of this loss within 24 hours and the government will announce financial help to the farmers in the next 10 days, said the State's agriculture minister Abdul Sattar in a press conference on Thursday.

Sattar held a review meeting regarding the works in the constituency at Vigyan Bhavan of Agricultural University in Himayat Bagh. He was talking to reporters after this meeting. He said that this is the fourth time in six months that the crops have been damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorms. As per the preliminary reports, crops on 43,000 hectares have been damaged due to rains between March and April. This includes crops on 11,166 hectares in Marathwada and 5,956 hectares in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The officials of other districts are also working to assess the damage. So far 70 percent Panchnama have been done. He mentioned that the rest of the Panchnamas will be completed within 24 hours and the State government will take a decision to help the affected farmers in the next 10 days.

Providing increased assistance

Sattar said that the government will provide the help to the farmers affected by the hailstorm beyond NDRF criteria. The agriculture and the revenue commissioner will jointly verify whether the Panchnama received is objective or not within 24 hours. The government will take action to compensate the farmers.