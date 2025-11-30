Crowd of devotees at Khandoba Yatra;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A massive crowd of devotees was seen at the Khandoba temple premises during the annual yatra. Since the yatra began on November 26, lakhs of devotees from various districts across Maharashtra have participated. As it was a Sunday, government and semi-government officers, employees, and general devotees arrived with their families for darshan. Many devotees waited in queues for as long as four hours to have a glimpse of Lord Khandoba in the sanctum.

The roads in the area were overflowing with devotees. Numerous stalls selling various items were set up around the temple premises, and business was brisk on Sunday. A well-organised parking system was arranged for devotees, with vehicles of government staff, semi-government employees, and other visitors being neatly parked in the MIT area.

Meanwhile, the temple trust ensured smooth arrangements for darshan. Until late in the evening, queues of devotees stretched from the temple premises to the riverbank. Despite the rush, there was no chaos or commotion; devotees patiently waited and chanted “Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar” as they approached the sanctum.

Business activity around the temple had slowed down over the past week, but the Sunday crowd brought relief to shopkeepers and traders. Various attractions for children, including merry-go-rounds and toy stalls, were also available. To ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience, Trust president Ramesh Chopde, secretary Sahebrao Palskar, members, priest Dhumal, and volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day.

Photo captions:

--- Devotees queuing up at Satara Khandoba Temple on Sunday.

--- Khandoba idol