CS entrance test result today

Aurangabad, May 17: The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on May 7 and 9 will be declared on May 18 through the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): www.icsi.edu

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise breakup of marks will be made available to the candidates for download via website immediately after declaration of the result, according to an ICSI statement.