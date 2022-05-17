CS entrance test result today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2022 07:30 PM2022-05-17T19:30:08+5:302022-05-17T19:30:08+5:30
Aurangabad, May 17: The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on May 7 and 9 will be declared on May 18 through the website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): www.icsi.edu
The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise breakup of marks will be made available to the candidates for download via website immediately after declaration of the result, according to an ICSI statement.