CSMC accused of delaying construction of Shivajinagar underpass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction of the much-awaited railway underpass at Shivajinagar is being delayed due to the non-deposition of Rs 93.45 lakh for the acquisition of land by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The district collector has granted the underpass. Earlier, the municipal corporation deposited a fund of

Rs 6.04 crore with the office of the special land acquisition officer (SLAO). The final award will be declared after the deposition of Rs 93.45 lakh. Hence the SLAO (special service) has issued a letter to the CSMC urging it to deposit the balance amount so as to sanction the award and initiate the further process of the underpass. However, the municipal corporation failed to deposit Rs 82.62 lakh to date. Hence the SLAO office will now collect the dues with 12 per cent interest on it (amounts to Rs 93.45 lakh).