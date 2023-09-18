CSMC accused of turning back on encroachments in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was in the city, for two days pin-pointed the need of removing encroachments in the city, but it seems the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is least interested in the issue.

Four months ago, the CSMC authorised the ward offices to take decisions on removing encroachments, in their respective jurisdictions.

It so happened that while speaking in a function organised by CSMC, Ajit Pawar, expressed his concern on rising encroachments during his speech. Referring to it, the newspaper inquired whether the CSMC had prepared an action plan, but was in vain.

Earlier, two ward officers got themselves transferred to other sections to get rid of the responsibility of handling encroachments.

The ward offices receive complaints regarding encroachments, but as they have other responsibilities like undertaking cleanliness, recovering property tax and water tax, issuing birth and death certificates etc, therefore, they do not get ample time to attend encroachment plaints. Besides, they had to take action after seeking approval of seniors and the town planning section.

The additional commissioner of CSMC Saurabh Joshi

said, “Presently our focus is on making Cidco neighbourhoods free from encroachments. Later on, removing encroachments from the city is on our agenda. If the ward offices face any problem they should share it with the administration. The decentralisation of power has been made for the convenience of the citizens.”