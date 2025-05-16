CSMC accused of turning back towards encroachments in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite receiving between 1,200 to 1,500 complaints annually, the Anti-Encroachment Section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) resolves fewer than 10% of them. Most complaints are ignored, and only a select few are addressed. No matter how many grievances citizens file, the administration continues to turn a blind eye, raising serious concerns about accountability.

With skyrocketing land prices in the city, every inch of space has gained high value. As a result, encroachments are rapidly increasing on empty plots, roads, and public spaces. Citizens have no choice but to approach the municipal corporation to report these illegal occupations. In the past, the department responded to various complaints, but now even serious reports are often neglected. Action seems to be taken only at the administration's discretion, leaving the common man with nowhere to seek justice.

Complaint Statistics

Around 100 received at the civic headquarters, many more at ward offices. Let us presume that over 400 are registered in last four months. Only about 100 complaints are addressed; the rest are discarded or ignored.

Reasons for inaction

As per officials, unofficially, lack of police protection during operations. While speaking in private the civic officials said, Many complaints involve private plots, complicating legal action. Some cases are seen as personal disputes, not requiring municipal intervention.

Department Resources

The responsibility for encroachment is now assigned to 10 ward (zonal) offices. The staff includes 15 personnel and 10 building inspectors.

CSMC clarifies

According to CSMC officer Santosh Wahule, “Regular action is taken against encroachments on municipal corporation properties, roads, and street vendors. We do take note of most complaints. I conduct inspections and initiate necessary action.”