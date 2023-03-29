CSMC administrator inspects water supply through N-5 ESR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, Abhijeet Chaudhari, on Wednesday, directed the key authorities to ensure that the citizens are not pushed to suffer due to the emergence of the technical snags in maintaining water supply during summer. Chaudhari inspected the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in the Cidco N-5 sector today evening. He obtained the details of the water supply and also reviewed the water distribution system made through the Express Feeder Pipeline (laid from Nakshatrawadi to N-5) on the occasion. The civic authorities also told him that a 100 HP pump has been installed at Marimata ESR for its speedy filling and it will start functioning in two days.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer D K Pandit, deputy engineers K M Phalak, Sachin Waikar and PRO Tauseef Ahmed were present on the occasion.