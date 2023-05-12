CSMC allows free parking of vehicles for 1-hour in Connaught Market

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth has come up with a solution to the problem of vehicle parking in Cannaught Market (Cidco).

The vehicle owner will immediately get a receipt after parking his/her vehicle. The parking will be uncharged for the first one hour. After an hour, the two-wheeler-owner will have to shell out Rs10, while the four-wheeler-owner will have to give Rs 30 for every hour till the vehicle is parked.

It may be noted that the municipal corporation decided to implement the parking policy in the city two years ago. Accordingly, the implementation of the policy was initiated from the Connaught Market (Cidco). However, the decision evoked strong opposition from the traders and the citizens. Four days ago, a delegation of traders met the civic chief and narrated their myriad problems. As a result, the civic chief temporarily ordered contractors to stop collecting the parking charges.

The CSMC municipal commissioner called a meeting to discuss the core issue today (May 12). The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, and representatives of parking contractors and traders associations were present in the meeting. After discussions, G Sreekanth convinced the traders saying that it is very important to implement the parking policy.

He then briefed them that as per the new measures, a receipt will be given to the rider/driver as soon as he/she parks the vehicle in front of the shops. The parking charges will start to be levied after one hour. It will be Rs10 (for each two-wheeler) and Rs 30 (for each four-wheeler) for every hour.

He also underlined that the main aim of implementing the policy is to enforce parking discipline and make the citizens responsible. Hence the traders got convinced and assured of extending their cooperation to the municipal corporation.