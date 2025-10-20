CSMC assures uninterrupted water supply across city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In light of the Diwali festival, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth issued special instructions to the water supply section to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water distribution across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Accordingly, officials and staff have been deployed to monitor the water pipelines from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi.

Despite two pipeline bursts in the past three days, the section concerned has claimed that the city’s water supply remained unaffected.

On Saturday morning, an old and heavily worn-out 700 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to the city burst at Pharola. The repair work took more than 12 hours, causing partial disruption in the water supply, according to reports. Then on Sunday, a newly installed 900 mm diameter pipeline at the Dhorkin Pump House also burst. It has yet to be repaired, and the line will need to be shut off for maintenance. However, repairs had not started as of Monday.

This particular pipeline is connected to two water pumps, one of which has now been shut down to reduce pressure. The older 700 mm line has been restarted at full capacity, ensuring that no reduction in the water supply to the city has occurred, said acting executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande.

Water is being supplied to housing areas as per the pre-decided rotation schedule, and no area has experienced a water cut, Dhande said. When asked whether some areas are receiving water late, he responded with a firm ‘No’, asserting that water is being delivered on time.

Water supply classified as an essential service

The municipal administrator had issued an order four days ago declaring that water supply and fire section staff are not allowed to take leave during the festive period. As a result, all officials and employees in these sections are on duty this Diwali, ensuring essential services continue without disruption.