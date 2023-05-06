CSMC builds smart toilets for tourists, citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a joint initiative, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in association with the Smart City Office and a private organisation has built 5 Smart Toilets through CSR funds, in the city. The facility is open to general visitors and tourists.

It may be noted that the Smart City Office has constituted a special squad to attract the private participation of organisations, NGOs and individuals in undertaking works intending to beautify the city. The squad comprising Smart City’s deputy chief executive officer Saurabh Joshi, Aditya Tiwari and Arpita Sharad aspires to undertake myriad development works with private participation through CSR funds.

The toilets have been constructed with the help of one private bank. Saurabh Joshi said, “The toilets are constructed at Aurangabad Caves, Sunehri Mahal, Siddharth Garden Zoo, Nehru Garden and Cantonment. The works are nearing completion and are being utilised by the citizens. These Smart Toilets are made up of steel and have separate blocks for males and females. The special feature of these toilets is that the system automatically starts cleaning after the usage of the toilet 10 times. This is the reason why it has been named a smart toilet.”

It may be noted that the then CEO Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari had held a meeting with all the bank officials and had appealed to them to extend their cooperation in constructing toilets. The private bank’s officials Akshay Kulkarni and Gaurav Shingote are in coordination with the Smart City Office.