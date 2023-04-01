CSMC collects Rs 8 crore as property tax

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Corporation's property department has recovered a record-breaking amount of Rs 8.36 crore this year from property leases and various shops. Most of the properties have been renewed and charged rent at read reckoner rates, leading to increased income. In addition, mobile tower companies have paid Rs 9.47 crore in property taxes. The administration plans to focus on improving the department's capabilities for further success in the future.