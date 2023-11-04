CSMC contractual health staff to stage demonstration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The contractual health staff appointed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to implement the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) has hinted at launching of the agitation to press their various demands from Monday.

The decision has been taken in the meeting held at Aurangpura. The demands include confirmation of employees on vacant posts as per the court order; implement equal salary equal work; implement Provident Fund Scheme facility; sanction Diwali bonus etc. At the outset, the agitators will pay tribute by garlanding the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. Later on, the demonstrations will be staged in front of NUHM’s office at the Data Centre Office in Aurangpura.

The agitation will be participated by 270 health officials and personnel working in the city’s 41 hospitals. They are medical officers, nurses and lab technicians, said Prashant Galphade, Kuldeep Gutte, Saber Ali, Govind Giri, Akshay Khaire, Rita Gaikwad, Ashish Patil and others.