CSMC demarcate roads in City Chowk, Rangar Galli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taking cognizance of the complaints regarding growing encroachments, the additional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Santosh Wahule along with anti-encroachment squad and Town Planning officials demarcated the width of the road (as per the old Development Plan) from City Chowk to Attar Galli and Rangar Galli.

Meanwhile, the traders and shopkeepers were instructed to remove their encroachments voluntarily till Monday.

It may be noted that the CSMC’s encroachment squad had received several complaints about the growing encroachments in the proximity of the citizens and the traders.

It may be noted that the commercial street extending from City Chowk to Paithan Gate is one of the busiest and most crowded places in the city. The narrow lanes are a big no-no for the four-wheelers. The two-wheelers, however, experience inconvenience due to encroachments by shopkeepers.

The commercial area witnesses a rush of buyers from 10 am to 11 pm. Women folks visit the place for purchasing in large numbers.

Before April 14, the CSMC implemented the anti-encroachment drive in Gulmandi. The handcarts, and street vendors selling household items and articles, equipment, fruits, and vegetables are a big nuisance to the traffic. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the additional commissioner arrived with the squad for inspection and demarcated the road (length and width) as mentioned in the old Development Plan.

While speaking to media persons, Wahule said, “The traders should remove the encroachments on their own. The CSMC anti-encroachment squad will revisit the place on Monday and seize all the material if the order is not implemented. In today’s inspection, three traders have been fined Rs 5,000 each. Besides, we have called the property-holders with necessary documents, who are claiming that their matters are subjudice, at the CSMC headquarters.”