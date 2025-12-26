CSMC demolishes illegal abattoir built in Sukhna Riverbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An unauthorised building measuring 20 x 45 feet in size had been illegally constructed in the riverbed of the Sukhna River in the Chikalthana area. An illegal slaughterhouse had been operating in this building for the past few days. On Thursday, the police conducted a raid at the site and seized meat. A case was also registered against one accused.

An unlicensed slaughterhouse had been set up in Chikalthana, where animals were being slaughtered illegally. Two days ago, cow protectors intercepted a tempo transporting cattle from this slaughterhouse and rescued four cattle. On Thursday, a team from the police and the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment section carried out a raid and seized 35 kilograms of meat. In this connection, a case was registered at the Chikalthana MIDC Police Station.

Following the incident, the Chikalthana police requested the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment section through a letter to demolish the unauthorised slaughterhouse. On Friday morning, a municipal team reached the site. After inspection, the entire slaughterhouse building was demolished using a JCB machine.

This action was carried out under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth, led by anti-encroachment section’s control officer Santosh Wahule, with the involvement of deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant commissioners Sanjay Suradkar and Ravindra Desai, animal husbandry section’s Dr. Shahed Shaikh, and other staff members.