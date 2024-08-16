CSMC develops Adventure Park near T V Centre

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To promote and encourage people of all age groups to do physical activity and de-addict them from mobile phones, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has developed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Adventure Park, in the backyard of the Swami Vivekanand Garden, on the main road leading to T V Centre.

The park has been developed on around two acres of land by a Pune-based agency spending Rs 1.50 crore. The adventure site will be open to the public (from age 9 to 99 years old) from August 29 (to mark National Sports Day).

The park offers 30 different types of physical activities and the names of a few important activities are Trampoline Park, Zip Line, Wall Climbing, Sky Cycling, Sky Roller, Canopy Walk, Suspension Bridge, Burma Bridge, Slippery Wall, Rope Course, etc.

Entertainment and adventure in one go

Elaborating upon the new venture, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said, “ The adventure park will be open to the public on the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29). The park offers state-of-the-art facilities.

Our aim is not to encourage one person, but to encourage the whole family for adventurous activity. The charges will be reasonable (for individuals and families). The park will offer entertainment and adventure to all and one can easily spend 2-3 hours at this park. It will be open for people of all ages except those having health restrictions. Pune-based X Limitz Adventure World has developed the sprawling site and will be maintained by them for a year and then hand it over to CSMC. ”

Entry-free from Aug 29-31

Entry at the park will be free for three consecutive days - August 29, 30, and 31. The collection of charges will start from September 1, said the civic chief adding that a dedicated ‘Pet Park’ will also be developed on the campus soon.

Centrepoint of the city

Sreekanth said, “ Earlier, we were to develop the Adventure Park near Kamal Talao, but the technical agencies responsible for issuing clearance certificates raised objections citing security of the visitors as there was overhead passing of electricity wires and a road having heavy traffic density is nearby. Hence the park has been shifted to a sloppy site and isolated site en route to T V Centre. Earlier, this site was a haven for alcohol and drug addicts.”

Botanical Garden

The civic chief said, “ Earlier, the CSMC developed the Botanical Garden (in the Cidco N-8 sector). We introduced a toy train as well as developed a food court. The initiative has earned good revenue (of Rs 16 lakh profit) and also provided jobs to needy unemployed.”

Name of the adventure park/Fear will vanish in air

“The activities at the Adventure Park will remove the fear amongst the kids, youngsters, and adults. The aim behind developing the park is to keep youths and children away from their mobile phones. Under this aegis, the CSMC carried out various activities under the tagline Amhala Khedu Dya ('Let us Play'). The park is a component of Swami Vivekanand Garden and is named as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Adventure Park,” said G Sreekanth.