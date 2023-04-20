CSMC excels in cleanliness and beautification competition

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has secured third position in the ‘C’ category of city beautification and cleanliness competition. The prize amount is Rs 5 crore.

The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari received the cheque at the hands of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a programme organised to mark Urban Development Day, in Mumbai, today (Thursday). The education minister Deepak Kesarkar and the legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar were also present on the occasion.

Under the Amrut Green Space Development scheme, the municipal corporation has cultivated Indian trees of different species in large quantities at 23 different spots in the city. To enhance the beauty, the civic body painted the dividers on important roads, illuminated the gardens, and six flyovers, and developed glow gardens and selfie points. The state government took cognizance of these efforts and announced the award to CSMC.

The state Urban Development Department has organised the competition in July 2022. There were four categories of competition. They include the beautification of reservoirs, green spaces, tourism and heritage sites and commercial markets.

It may be noted that the CSMC had undertaken several projects intending beautification of the city. The conservation and beautification of Kham River and its surrounding was a notable contribution. The CSMC applied for the beautiful reservoir category. It may be noted that the municipal corporation has developed Eco Park, Amusement Park for kids, internal roads, attractive wall paintings and Butter Fly Garden at the Kham River site. The civic administration also developed vertical gardens at 11 spots on the banks of the river. On other hand, the surrounding of Salim Ali Lake was also illuminated. It was made a citizens-friendly site by making seating arrangements for the citizens, observatory points and erecting a 60-feet height fountain in the centre of the lake.

The CSMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari said, “The civic administration team had put in hard efforts for the cleanliness of the city. The private organisations also extended their contribution and cooperation to CSMC. It is the responsibility of one and all to keep the city clean and beautiful. The civic administration will continue to take efforts to maintain the beautification of the city in future.”