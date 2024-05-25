CSMC frees old Shahganj bus stand from filth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The alert citizens have felicitated the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), deputy commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, and his team, for their commendable initiative in cleaning the premises of an old bus stop in Shahgunj, after a long time.

A few years ago, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), discontinued the bus service in the city. Since then, the Shahaganj bus stand has been abandoned. As a result, the open ground turned into a garbage dumping yard. The area was reeking of foul odors. Sensing seriousness, the CSMC’s solid waste section cleaned up hundreds of tons of garbage from the bus stand, making the area clean. The initiative was lauded by the traders and shopkeepers in the surroundings.

Fruit vendors, vegetable vendors, and other shopkeepers from the surrounding area were dumping dry garbage and other waste in the open space of the bus stand. Hence stray animals roamed around the area 24 hours a day. With the help of the ward office, the solid waste section cleaned the entire area. The land belongs to the MSRTC, and the municipal corporation suggested that the state transport should enclose the area with fencing.

The citizens felicitated the civic officials and workers for their laudable job. In response to the felicitation, Jogdand promised to beautify the area by planting decorative trees in the dividers and underlined that the area's historical significance would be preserved.