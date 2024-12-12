CSMC grants 5-yr-extension to two garbage processing plants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has granted a five-year extension to Mayo Vessels and Machines for operating the Chikalthana and Padegaon garbage waste processing plants. The extension has been approved with a 5% increase in the existing annual contract amount for maintenance and operations.

As per the revised terms, the company will now receive Rs 29.83 lakh annually from the municipal corporation. The annual expenditure for the Chikalthana plant is Rs 2.98 crore, while the Padegaon plant also has an annual cost of Rs 2.98 crore. Hence the total annual expense of the two centres is Rs 5.96 crore, but the operating agency will get a 5% increase in the annual amount (Rs 29.83 lakh).

The civic administration passed a resolution to grant a five-year extension to these garbage processing plants on August 22, 2024.