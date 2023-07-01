CSMC hopes construction of 11 ESRs completes by October!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials showed an inability in quenching the thirst of more than half of the population of the city as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has submitted a claim in the High Court stating that a few elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) which are being constructed under the new water supply scheme would be transferred to the municipal corporation before the next summer. Meanwhile, the CSMC hopes that they would get possession of 11 ESRs at least by the month of October, said the CSMC executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi while briefing the media persons on Friday.

Kazi was briefing upon the progress of the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 2,740 crore. The executive engineer said, “The construction of Coffer Dam in Jayakwadi Dam-Nathsagar has been completed and the works to increase its height and strengthen it are in progress. The municipal corporation has leased out its four pumps to the contractor for removing the silt. The daunting task will be completed soon. The laying of the main pipeline of length 19 km, out of 39, has been done. Besides, the main pipes of a 2500 mm radius and 7 km length are lying at the site owing to several obstacles in completing the task. Meanwhile, the MSEDCL company has started to relocate the electric poles coming in the way and this work will be completed by July 31.”

“11 out of 53 ESRs were listed to be constructed on top priority. Out of which, the construction of ESRs at Hanuman Tekdi and Rauza Baugh-Himayat Baugh has been completed. The work of TV Center ESR is in progress. Meanwhile, the contractor has said that the works of 11 ESRs would be completed by October,” said Kazi.

Need of repairing roads

The internal distribution pipeline of length 1911 km will be laid down in the city, out of which, the laying of 490 km has been completed. There are complaints from the citizens that the roads are not being repaired after digging and completing the task of laying the pipelines. It is the responsibility of the contractor to make these roads as they were before and the CSMC will get the work done from him, he stressed.