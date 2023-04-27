CSMC implements novel project in civic schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today welcomed the tiny tots, stepping in for the first time after admission in standard Class I in the civic schools.

Under the project ‘Pahile Paul’ (first step), the schools were decorated with art and craft materials and hanging balloons. The kids admitted to the civic school in the first standard from the academic year 2023-24 were presented with a rose flower. The project will also be implemented on the first day after the reopening of schools in June 2023.

The project was implemented in all 70 civic schools under the campaign to review preparations made by the school staff. It was organised by CSMC’s Inclusive Education Programme and the Department of Education.

The function was held simultaneously in all civic schools in the presence of chief guests including Central Primary School at Cidco N-7 (in the presence of the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam); Urdu School - Naregaon (deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad); civic school at Harsul (Education Officer Sunil Dongre); Civic School at Priyadarshini Indiranagar (Cultural Officer Sanjeev Sonar); Civic School at Indiranagar Baijipura (President of Rotary Club Deepak Pawar), and others including Milind Bharne, Dnyandev Sangle, Dr Rajesh Chaudhary and Prakash Mante.

The civic officials welcomed 865 students on the first day in 70 schools today.