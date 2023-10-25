CSMC initiates DE against six teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated departmental enquiry (DE) against the six teachers, to whom show cause notices were served, in connection with the uploading of bogus strength of students on Guru App. It may be noted that the civic chief had also suspended two headmistresses in similar cases.

It may be noted that the CSMC has developed the app to record the real strength of students present in the class on a daily basis, prepare a record of students remaining absent in school on a regular basis etc. The CSMC had spent

Rs 27 lakh on developing the app. The teachers job is to upload the number of students and teachers present in the school; give remarks to students and teachers remaining absent in the school etc. This detail was directly accessed by the municipal commissioner. The app also aimed at encouraging the absent students to continue the school and complete their education (to prevent school drop out ratio).

Two weeks ago, the court appointed committee visited a few municipal corporation schools to review the availability of basic amenities for the students. During the drive, the committee noticed that the attendance filled up by six teachers was bogus. Hence the civic administration had issued show cause notices to them.

The additional commissioner Surabh Joshi confirmed that the decision has been taken to initiate departmental inquiry against these six teachers.