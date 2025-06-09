CSMC initiate’s process of taking over 110 roads from Smart City

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the initiative taken under Smart City Mission, 110 roads in the city were resurfaced with smooth cement concrete, with a total expenditure of approximately ₹275 crore. Despite most of the roads being completed, not a single one has been officially handed over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) yet. On Monday morning, Administrator G Sreekanth conducted a review and appointed a committee of officials to begin the handover process.

In 2022, three tenders worth ₹317 crore were issued for the work. All three were bagged by A G Construction Company, which quoted 15 percent, 15 pc and 11 pc below the estimated costs. This resulted in savings of ₹42 crore for the Smart City Project. Road construction has been ongoing for the past three years, with 106 roads now fully completed, and work on roads in Mayur Park, Sainik Vihar (Kanchanwadi), Anand Gade Chowk, and Orange City around 90 pc complete. A few projects remain incomplete due to technical challenges.

Administrator’s Review

The CSMC administrator reviewed the overall status and questioned why completed roads had not yet been handed over to the municipal corporation. Officials were reportedly unable to provide a satisfactory answer. Following this, a committee was formed, comprising Ward Engineers, Executive Engineers (Roads), Deputy Director (Town Planning) and Head of Anti-Encroachment Section. The committee has been instructed to inspect each road, identify and resolve any defects, and recommend handover only after confirming completion.

Deadline set for September

The contractor has been directed to complete all remaining minor and major works by the end of September, along with the handover process. The administrator clarified that no extension will be granted beyond this deadline. Importantly, the remaining payment, around ₹70 to ₹75 crore, will not be released until the roads are officially transferred. So far, the contractor has already received over ₹200 crore, sources said.

Surface quality issues at 8–9 locations

Issues have been identified at 8 to 9 road sites, where the surface quality is reportedly substandard. These defects have been communicated to the contractor, who has been asked to redo the affected portions. Only after these corrections will the final handover be approved.