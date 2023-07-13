CSMC insists on paying advance tax; citizens displeased over action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst property-holders as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was surprised by serving notices appealing to pay their property tax in advance.

It came as shocking development for the property-holders who had already deposited tax of two to three years in advance.

It is learnt that the property-holders had paid the property tax for the financial year 2022-23. However, in the current year, the CSMC through its all-zonal office started distributing the property tax notices in the first half of the current year (2023-24). The year has been divided into the option of paying the tax on the gap of six months (from April to September 2023).

Generally, property holders pay their taxes before the end of the financial year. Hence the current year will end on March 31, 2024. The citizens got panicked about the posting of the six-monthly tax notices. They feel it is burdensome.

“Some property-holders have deposited five years of tax in advance. They also got surprised at receiving the notice. The municipal corporation should update the software to help post correct tax bills and understand outstanding on each property,” said property-holder Sunil Kala.

Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said, “The property tax notice is served once in a year only, but provides an option to pay tax every six months. The citizens can pay the tax at the end of the year. There are 3 lakh properties in the city. The property holders who had deposited advance tax would not need to pay the tax again. Meanwhile, the system upgradation underway.”