CSMC instructs to regularise properties under Gunthewari Act

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appealed to the citizens having properties on the four important roads to regularised their shelters under the Gunthewari Act and also levy property tax upon their properties on priority.

Earlier, the CSMC surveyed the roads passing through Gunthewari Areas - Padegaon to Mitmita, Trimurti Chowk to Chetak Ghoda Chowk, Trimurti Chowk to Akashwani Chowk and Jaibhavaninagar Chowk to Mukundwadi Railway Station - that were facing severe traffic congestion. Hence before starting the widening works, they started hearing of the property-holders staying on the above four roads from Wednesday.

Today was the third day of the hearing. A total of 55 property-holders from Jaibhavaninagar to Mukundwadi Railway Station road were called, but only 45 turned up. Those absent have been directed to attend the hearing on May 21.

The properties built on the above four roads were constructed without building permissions, untaxed, and also not regularised under the Gunthewari Act.

The hearing has been started in front of the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule and the deputy commissioner (anti-encroachment) Savita Sonawane.

The assistant commissioner (Zone VI) Arjun Giram, designated officer Syed Jamshed and Mazhar Ali, town planning engineer Rahul Malkhede, head of Gunthewari Cell S G Bhange, Satish Saur, and others were also present on the occasion.