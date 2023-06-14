CSMC launch Mission Open Space for children

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To encourage the children and students for physical activities and de-addicting them from electronic gadgets and mobile phones, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to develop Open Spaces in the city and convert them into playgrounds under the ‘Chala Khelu Ya’ scheme. The civic administration has launched a drive to remove encroachments from at least 150 open spaces situated in different housing societies in the city.

It is mandatory for each layout of the housing society to reserve open space in their jurisdiction. The CSMC Town Planning section approves the file only after going through the maps and conducting a spot inspection. The open space has to be handed over to the municipal corporation, but in the last 30 years, the TP section has sanctioned hundreds of layouts but had not paid heed towards taking the open spaces into possession. The civic officers gear up for action only when they receive any complaints from the residents about the encroachments upon the open spaces. It has been observed that taking advantage of the lethargy of civic officials, many pucca constructions or buildings had been constructed on many of the open spaces.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation under the scheme - Chala Khelu Ya - (Come, Let Us Play) has decided to free the open spaces from encroachments and provide open space for playing to the children of the cluster of housing societies. In the first phase, after the successful implementation of the scheme, the CSMC has plan to provide various amusement items and fun games at these open spaces under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Two open spaces freed

The aim of the scheme is to distract minor children, and youths from gadgets and encourage them for playing and indulging in physical (sports) activities. The decision of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth is being welcomed by the citizens. The anti-encroachment squad today removed encroachments from two open spaces in the Hudco N-11 area. The spaces were levelled with the help of JCB.

800 open spaces

It is learnt that more than 800 open spaces have been handed over to the CSMC through sanctioning of layouts in and around the city. In addition, the Cidco administration had also reserved open spaces in its different neighbourhoods in Cidco and Hudco areas.

Tough task

The civic administration will have to launch a survey to prepare a list of existing open spaces in the city; total spaces in possession and total open spaces having encroachments upon them. The survey will have to be done through ward officers, said the sources.