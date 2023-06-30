CSMC launches 16 online civic facilities

Inauguration of E-train and musical fountain at Siddharth garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched 16 civic facilities online, making it easier for residents to access services from the comfort of their homes.

The smart citizen app and the municipal website will now provide services such as property transfer, water connection transfer, and marriage registration. The inauguration of the online facilities was attended by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, who also inaugurated the e-train and music fountain at Siddharth Udyan on Friday.

The event held at Siddharth garden was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsat, Rafat Yarkhan, and municipal administrator G Sreekanth. The mini train at Siddharth garden, which had been closed for four years, received an upgrade with the introduction of the e-train. In addition, a colorful musical fountain was inaugurated, adding a vibrant touch to the garden.

The municipal corporation also launched the Smart Guru app, designed for student-teacher attendance in municipal schools. The inauguration of this app was carried out by city engineer AB Deshmukh.

Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Somnath Jadhav, Nanda Gaikwad and others were present. The launch of these online services is a significant step towards enhancing citizen convenience and promoting digital solutions in various sectors.