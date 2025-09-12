CSMC officials accused of shielding criminal background ‘clerk’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration is engaged in shielding clerk Umesh Gunjal, the doctor who issued a fake certificate, as well as the clerk and the assistant commissioner from the Establishment Section, all of whom are involved in defrauding the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Even after Lokmat exposed the shocking case of the clerk who spent 62 days in prison, the administration, instead of taking strict action, began on Friday to focus on ‘damage control.’

In Zone No. 4 of the municipal corporation, clerk Gunjal was arrested in connection with a serious crime in Khuldabad. He spent as many as 62 days in Harsul jail. After being released on bail, he submitted a bogus medical certificate from Deole Clinic on Hudco M-2 Road. On the basis of this, the CSMC’s Establishment Section reinstated him on August 21. The biggest question is how he was reinstated without seeking permission from senior officials, when the administration’s officers and staff were fully aware that he had been in jail. After the newspaper - Lokmat exposed this scam on Friday, it created a stir in the administration. However, no concrete action was taken. Instead, Gunjal demanded from the reporter the bench’s bail documents under which he had been released.

Assistant Commissioner (Establishment Section), Abhay Pramanik, has recently also been given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner. It was under his authority that Gunjal was reinstated. Therefore, he should also initiate action under his authority. Gunjal should be suspended as per rules, and criminal action should be taken against him for submitting a fake certificate. The doctor who issued the bogus certificate should also be made an accused. Action is also expected against the clerk who forwarded Gunjal’s file. Since Pramanik misused his powers, only the Administrator can take action against him.