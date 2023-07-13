CSMC on heels to process 150 MT garbage in Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is ready to start processing of 150 metric tons (MT) of garbage at its new plant in Harsul, soon.

Presently, a quantity of 480 metric tons of mixed garbage is generated daily in the city. Out of which, 150 tons each are processed at Padegaon and Chikalthana plants. Hence a quantity of 150-180 MT of garbage is lying unprocessed in the city daily. Hence it would also be processed after starting of the new plant at Harsul. The testing process is due or else the unit is ready for operation on a regular basis.

The deputy commissioner and head of the solid waste management (SWM cell) Somnath Jadhav said, “The plant is ready and the necessary machinery required for the processing has also been installed. Meanwhile, it will take 15 days to construct a weighing bridge to measure the quantity of garbage filled in the vehicles. A few minor works are also pending. The operational testing of the plant will be done in a couple of days.”