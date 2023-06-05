CSMC plants 800 saplings of Indian species

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on the occasion of world environment day planted 800 saplings of Indian species of Indian origin at Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden in MGM area on Monday. State co-operative minister Atul Save was present on the occasion.

The number of Indian species trees are reducing rapidly and the balance of ecosystem has hampered. Hence, CSMC has decided to plant the saplings of the Indian origin. The saplings of Neem, Kanchan, Pangara, Arjun, Undi, Palas, Chapha and others were planted. Save advocated that maximum saplings should be planted and trees should be nurtured. CSMC administrator G Shreekant appealed that people should prefer maximum Indian origin plants and should not cut the trees. Stern action will be taken in such cases, he warned.

Additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, city engineer A B Deshmukh, medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Nanda Gaikwad, chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule, executive engineer D K Pandit and others were present.