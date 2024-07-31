CSMC prepares road map for successful implementation of cleanliness drive

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, the solid waste management (SWM) section has prepared a road map of events, programmes, and functions to be conducted during the implementation of the mega cleanliness drive from August 1 to 15.

Elaborating on the road map, the deputy commissioner (SWM) Ravindra Jogdand

Said that under the mega cleanliness drive titled - Ek Taas Shramdan; Maha Swachhata Abhiyan - the students from schools and colleges and citizens are appealed to participate and contribute their bit in whichever capacity they can to keep the city Clean, Green, and Beautiful.

“We are also utilising technology to achieve our target. Presently, 22,000 citizens have downloaded the Majha Swachhata Sathi app. Our target is to encourage citizens to download 50,000 app. We have appointed civic authority as Swachhata Dhoot in every ward to ensure the ward is clean and there is no spread of garbage waste in open places,” said Jogdand.

Road Map of Mission Cleanliness

The tasks which have been decided to be performed during the fortnight are as follows:

– Will conduct various competitions like essay, drawing, and elocution for school and college students. Take out Prabhat Pheris to create awareness. We will also encourage artists/painters for wall paintings.

– Hold corner meetings with citizens to apprise of their role in keeping the city clean and hygienic.

– Roped in the service of civic teams who had worked for the success of the G20 visit.

– Reserved one day to clean the vicinities of all the places of worship (of all faith).

– Will get rid of garbage vulnerable points (waste thrown in public) and beautify the area.

– Clean main and important roads, dividers, public utility buildings (government and semi-government offices), internal city roads, playgrounds, open spaces, and areas around the power transformers.

– Cleaning and maintaining the vicinity of heritage structures including gates.

– Clean and beautify the open spaces beneath the flyovers and deploy security guards.

– Attract participation of hawkers and women’s wings of different organisations.

– Get rid of single-use of plastic (generation is of 20 tons).

– Operate a Patrolling Van to monitor the status of sanitation.

– Introduce a facility of garbage collection on demand.

– Tree plantation drive at three garbage processing plants at Chikalthana, Padegaon, and Harsul.