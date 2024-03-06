CSMC presents annual budget of Rs 4K for 2024-25
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has ...
The municipal commissioner and administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, has submitted an annual budget of Rs 4,154 crore for the year 2024-25 on Wednesday. It was the 43rd budget of the CSMC and the fourth of the administrator’s regime.
The civic budget has made a provision of Rs 57 crore for undertaking wardwise development works; Rs 295 crore for undertaking new ventures and projects; Rs 257 crore for the completion of old projects and Rs 704 crore for undertaking new development works.
Earlier, the municipal corporation would prepare the budget focussing on development works in the wards. However, the trend has changed during the administrator’s rule. The budget is now prepared keeping in mind the problems and the needs of the 18 lakh citizens. Accordingly, the new budget was also prepared on the same parameters.
Addressing the newsmen, G Sreekanth said, “ The annual budget of over Rs 4,000 crore has been presented today. It includes Rs 1,675 crore as the CSMC’s income; Rs 2,685 crore will be received as the government grants, and Rs 1 crore is the previous balance.”
The CSMC’s chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, and all heads of various sections were present at the budget meeting.
Income Side
The revenue collection of CSMC through various resources is as follows:
GST Share - Rs 425 crore
Property Tax - Rs 400 crore
Recovery of Property Tax Dues - Rs 200 crore
Rent through CSMC Estates - Rs 12 crore
15th Finance Commission Share - Rs 65 crore
Special Government Grants - Rs 39 crore
Regularisation Charges under Gunthewari Scheme - Rs 50 crore
Water Tax - Rs 150 crore
Town Planning - Rs 297 crore
Special Government Grants - Rs 1,600 crore
Expenditure Side
Construction of Administrative Building - Rs 150 crore
Building Commercial Complex at old Central Octroi Naka - Rs 250 crore
Contribution in government schemes - Rs 85 crore
Operation of streetlights on BoT basis - Rs 32 crore
Development of four crematoriums - Rs 10 crore
Construction of 66 classrooms in CSMC schools - Rs 5 crore
Welfare schemes for disabled persons - Rs 25 crore
Empowerment of Fire Brigade Section - Rs 41 crore.
Women and Child welfare schemes - Rs 11 crore
Welfare schemes for Transgenders - Rs 1 crore
Upgradation of health facilities - Rs 10.60 crore
Construction of STP - Rs 10 crore
Construction of flyover in Railway Station MIDC - Rs 15 crore
Buying of vehicles by mechanical section - Rs 10 crore
Development of Garware Sports Complex - Rs 50 crore
Share of CSMC in Sewage project - Rs 131 crore.Open in app