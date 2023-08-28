CSMC removes encroachments from Cidco, Airport, Osmanpura localities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squads of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed encroachments existing on road from Cidco Bus Stand to Chikalthana Airport and from Kranti Chowk and Osmanpura areas.

In all 15 encroachments, big or small, were removed by these squads. The drive was implemented with the support of the Cidco MIDC police station.

The squad seized handcarts selling fruits, dry fruits, goggles on the road. The civic team also seized three tin sheds, each of size 15 feet x 10 feet; three handcarts; one tea kiosk etc.

The CSMC’s second squad seized a steel kiosk and a handcart selling tea at Kranti Chowk.

Under the guidance of the civic chief G Sreekant, additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane and police inspector Gautam Patare, the action was taken by building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Sarang Vidhate, Santosh Gaikwad and others.