CSMC seals 3 shops of dilapidated building in Pandariba

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials today sealed three shops, situated at the basement of an old and dilapidated building, in Pandariba area.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the CSMC Zone Number II office. The building owned by Suryakant Gosavi was posing a danger to others. Its first floor was in a very poor condition. Hence the CSMC served several notices to the shopkeepers stating to vacate the position.

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, and deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane guided the anti-encroachment squad. Earlier, the civic squad had vacated the first floor, but the occupants of three shops (all steel utensils stores) were not ready to vacate their possessions. When they failed to pay heed to the CSMC notices, the officials sealed the shops (Samadhan Steel, Citizens Steel and Vishal Bhandi Bhandar). The action was taken by the designated officer Ramesh More, building inspector Rameshwar Surase, Janardhan Jadhav, and others.