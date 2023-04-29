CSMC severe 81 illegal connections from Shivajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today disconnected 81 illegal water connections taken from a 250 mm size main pipeline at Shivajinagar.

It may be noted that in response to a public interest litigation (PIL), the High Court has ordered the CSMC to take action against illegal water connection holders. Accordingly, the municipal corporation formed two squads to conduct a survey and detect the illegal connections, 8-10 months ago.

It has been observed that one squad always remains passive, while another one led by the chief accounts officer is always active. Today, this squad detected 81 illegal connections, existing near the BSNL office in Shivajinagar.

The squad comprised of engineers Rohit Ingle and Ankush Wagh and other staff including Mohammed Sharif, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tameez Pathan, Sagar Dighode, Tushar Potpillewar and Anil Hiwrale.