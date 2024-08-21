CSMC shows interest in setting up 8 charging stations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The number of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the city is increasing. Reviewing this, two years ago, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) announced plans to set up 200 charging stations for e-vehicles. However, this number has now dwindled to just eight. On Wednesday, the administration held discussions with two private companies regarding the establishment of charging stations. The companies were instructed to inspect the open land of the municipal corporation to assess the feasibility of setting up the charging stations.

It may be noted that the government has supported the environmentally beneficial vehicle policy. Under the policy, it was decided to purchase e-vehicles for officials in the future. In the first phase, the CSMC purchased four electric cars, and it was decided that only e-vehicles should be purchased henceforth. Recently, however, the civic administration purchased all petrol-diesel vehicles, sparking discussions within the corporation that the government's e-policy has been disregarded.

Set up AC and DC Charging Stations

The administration during the discussion with two private companies suggested their officials identify eight locations, such as government offices, public areas, and municipal petrol pumps, where charging stations could be set up, and prepare a proposal. The discussion also focused on setting up affordable AC and DC charging stations for the general public.