CSMC starts free counselling centres for obese; diabetic citizens
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2024 08:10 PM2024-01-19T20:10:02+5:302024-01-19T20:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in association with a trust - Association for Diabetes and Obesity Reversal (ADORE) - has set up free diabetes and obesity counselling centres at its two health centres situated in N-8 Cidco and Kranti Chowk from January 24.
Under the guidance of ADORE’s Dr Jaganath Dixit, the expert doctors will counsel the patients free of cost between 11 am and 1 pm, on every Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the municipal officer of health (MoH) and the trust have appealed to the desirous patients to avail benefit by visiting these centres, stated the press release.