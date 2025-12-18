CSMC supports ailing girl student to continue Xth through home schooling

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Setting an example of compassionate governance, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has extended guardianship and comprehensive support to a Class X student of its Mukundwadi school, enabling her to continue her education through home schooling despite extreme poverty and a serious illness.

The student had remained absent from school for an extended period, which was flagged by the Savitri Education Control Room (SECR). Acting on the alert, a civic team comprising programme officer Dnyandev Sangale, headmaster K B Chaudhary, counsellors Bhima Hiwrale and Saqib Shaikh, and teachers Sachin Gaikwad, Surekha Akshe, and Archana Pattebahaddur visited the student’s residence. They were shocked to learn about the grim circumstances faced by the family.

After the matter was brought to the notice of municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth, he immediately directed officials to provide all necessary assistance on priority, including medical treatment. He also encouraged the student to continue her Class X education and ensured the supply of textbooks, notebooks, guides, and emotional counselling. Since July, the student has been receiving online guidance as part of home schooling, while teachers visit her home every fortnight to monitor her well-being and help clear academic doubts.

SECR Head and Programme Officer Dnyandev Sangale confirmed that the student’s Class X board examination form has been filled and that she is preparing for the 2026 board examinations with renewed interest and determination. She is taking school test papers from her residence. Although she remains under medical supervision, her teachers and counsellors continue to stay in regular touch with her both online and offline, he added.

Story Unfolded

SECR counsellor Bhima Hiwrale first noticed the continuous absence of the student, Reena (name changed). When he contacted her mother over the phone, she said she was unable to send her daughter to school due to illness. This prompted the civic team to visit the family the following day.

It was revealed that Reena’s father had died two years ago and her sister had passed away last year. Both had succumbed to the same serious disease from which Reena is also suffering. The repeated tragedies had pushed the family into severe emotional distress. Out of fear that the illness might spread to other students, Reena was kept away from school.

CSMC stepped in by providing medical care through its health centres and delivering all required educational material to the student’s home. Guides were also supplied today. “We hope she clears her board examination with flying colours,” Sangale said.