CSMC to adapt AI-based technology to identify leakages in pipelines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply section has decided to adapt advanced technology to get rid of frequently causing hurdles like blockages, leakages in the distribution of water to the city. To locate and diagnose the problem, just like an "angiography" is done for humans, the CSMC, on a pilot basis, used a similar method to inspect the status of water pipelines revealing several hidden issues.

It may be noted that the water supply pipelines often get clogged with mud, silt, and stones, and the water connections run through them haphazardly. It isn't easy to pinpoint where a pipeline might have burst.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has placed a significant emphasis on advanced technology over the past year and a half. The impact of this focus is now visible in the day-to-day operations of the municipal corporation. The administrator frequently receives complaints about contaminated water supply. The water supply section’s employees would dig up the pipelines to inspect them but often found nothing. In such situations, a private company developed a technology to inspect the pipelines using a modern camera with bright lighting. This technology has been demonstrated in some residential areas of the city.

Astonishing images

The inspection conducted by this company on the water pipelines has yielded astonishing images. These images reveal how the pipelines have been tampered with by citizens, showing unauthorised water connections on the main pipelines, the presence of stones, mud, and leakages, and how the pipelines were damaged during the installation of water connections. This technology has allowed to undertake excavation and repairs in areas with the most blockages. Although the company has not yet begun large-scale work in the city, the civic administration is considering employing their services in the future.

40 to 50-year-old pipelines

Many areas of the city have recurring complaints about the water supply, as these pipelines are at least 40 to 50 years old. Some of these pipelines have not been replaced since the time of the then Municipal Council. In areas with new pipelines, significant damage has been observed due to unauthorised connections made by residents.

1,800 km of new pipelines

Under the new water supply scheme, 1,800 km of pipelines are being laid throughout the city, of which 900 km, have already been laid. In the future, this new technology will be valuable for inspecting both new and old pipelines.

Positive results so far

The CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak said that on the orders of the administrator, inspections were carried out in some residential areas of the city, and it helped identify the exact location of issues, making the task of repairing easier.