CSMC to buy 600 walkie-talkie sets to empower solid waste management

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is leaving no stone unturned to shine in the top 10 cities of the country in the Cleanliness Survey 2023. Hence to maintain communication among the staff and officers engaged in the sanitary task, the municipal corporation will be purchasing 600-walkie-talkie sets, soon.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth had sent a team of 30 officials and personnel on a tour to study solid waste management in Indore on June 12 and 13. He informed the staff to study waste management and start implementing the Indore pattern in the city.

Sreekanth said, “Every municipal officer will come on the road for the sake of the cleanliness of the city. They have been told to spare at least two hours daily for the task. We have distributed the responsibilities to each officer. We will soon be buying 600 walkie-talkie sets to maintain coordination between the officers and personnel deployed on the task of cleanliness. These sets will also be used for the task of Disaster Management. We will soon be setting up separate Cleanliness and Disaster Management Control Rooms to monitor the situations minutely and stay in tune with the officers concerned.”

The civic chief also informed that the civic administration will first launch a drive to create awareness about cleanliness and then start taking penal action against the violators, later on. We would also start taking action of sealing the shops if they fail to contribute to maintaining the city clean and tidy, he stressed.

Cognizance of saloon waste

The civic chief took serious cognizance of saloon waste being thrown away in the garbage van. He said it is considered a bio-medical waste. Hence we have spoken to the office-bearers of the saloon associations and given them the necessary instructions. We have told them that it is not justified to throw away the saloon waste in the ghanta gadis, he said.