CSMC to conduct prabhag reservation draw on Nov 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Election Commission (SEC) did not announce the date for the upcoming municipal corporation elections on Tuesday. However, efforts are underway to complete all the necessary procedures to hold the elections.

For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, the draw for prabhag reservations will be held on November 10 (Monday), at 11 am, in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University auditorium. The administration has appointed 64 officers and employees for conducting the event.

It is being speculated by the administration and political parties that the municipal corporation elections may take place in the second week of January. Preparations are in full swing across the city. A total of 115 corporators will be elected, and for this purpose, 29 prabhags have been formed, 28 with 4 corporators each and one with 3 corporators.

Currently, the municipal corporation administration is working on dividing the voter lists prabhag-wise, and this work is being carried out on a war footing. Prabhag-wise teams have been created, and the provisional voter lists are likely to be published on November 6 or 8. Candidates will then be given time to file objections, after which the final voter lists will be published.

According to the CSMC election branch, the lottery for reservation will be conducted in the university auditorium on November 10. Different officers have been assigned specific responsibilities for this process. The lottery draw will begin at 11 am, and additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil will act as the chief supervising officer. Under his leadership, 64 officers have been deployed by the administration. The lottery process will be carried out according to the guidelines issued by the SEC.

Initially, the reservation will be allotted for SC (Scheduled Castes) and ST (Scheduled Tribes) categories in descending order of prabhag numbers, followed by the Women and Other categories.

Aspirants attention on draw

Candidates from various political parties as well as independent aspirants eager to contest the municipal corporation elections are eagerly awaiting the lottery results. Only after the lottery will it become clear from which prabhag each candidate can contest the election. It is expected that each prabhag will have two seats reserved for women.