CSMC to develop five roads upon receiving government funds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work on preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the development of the city’s five major roads by the organisation Padeco is in its final stage. The actual construction work will begin only after funds are received from the government. The main road in Padegaon will be constructed by the public works department (PWD), following the DPR prepared by the municipal corporation. All remaining service roads and other associated works will be undertaken by the municipal corporation, said administrator G Sreekanth.

While speaking to media persons, on the occasion of the municipal corporation’s 43rd anniversary on Monday, the administrator said, “ Road widening initiative is planned for five roads. These roads fall under the jurisdiction of organisations such as the Public Works Department, World Bank projects, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. A comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared through Padeco for these roads. The DPR is expected to be worth approximately ₹2,700 crore to ₹3,000 crore. The administration, along with guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, is actively pursuing funds from the government. The road works will commence only after the funds are received, the administrator noted.”