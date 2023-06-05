CSMC to encourage traders to prompt disposal of garbage in evening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has instructed the Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell to have a dialogue with the business fraternity and operate Ghanta Gadis at their convenience for the collection of dry garbage during the late evening hours.

While interacting with the SWM officials on Monday morning the civic chief learnt that the shopkeepers from the commercial markets before closing their shops threw their dry waste on the road or outside their establishments at night. Till the morning hours, it gets scattered on the road. Hence the officials have been told to speak to them and find a way out by understanding their problems.

It may be noted the CSMC has launched a drive to pick up the plastic waste lying on the road from Paithan Gate to City Chowk to mark World Environment Day (June 5). The civic chief also surveyed the road from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate to Gulmandi on foot. He spotted the placement of garbage in front of many shops at 7.30 am. On inquiry, the head of the SWM cell and deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav said, “The shopkeepers sweep their shops before closing them and threw the garbage waste on the road. The ‘ghanta gadi’ is spared for them during night hours, but the shopkeepers do not hand over the waste during the visit of the vehicle.

The civic chief then told the deputy commissioner to understand their problems and find out a solution to them. If the situation does not improve then start taking penal action, he said.

The civic chief also found the tin sheds and raised plinths of many shops extended and built on the road. He told the civic officials to instruct them to remove the encroachments voluntarily or the civic administration would take action.

A bicycle rally was also organised to mark the day.

Waste to Wonder at Shahgunj

The civic chief also inaugurated the Waste to Wonder Park developed by the civic personnel at Shahgunj Chaman. He applauded the civic staff for their contribution.