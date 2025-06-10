CSMC to launch 'Clean Street' app to tackle parking crisis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The parking problem in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is becoming more severe by the day. In response, the Municipal Corporation has decided to launch the 'Clean Street' mobile app. This app will allow citizens to register complaints regarding parking issues.

The city lacks sufficient designated parking spaces, forcing citizens to park their vehicles along roadsides. This leads to traffic congestion on certain roads. The Municipal Corporation wants to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the streets. For the past few days, the Nagrik Mitra Pathak have been taking action daily against four-wheelers parked improperly. Many vehicles are being towed and moved to Garware Stadium, which has frustrated vehicle owners. Citizens are left wondering where they are supposed to park their vehicles.

Earlier, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the police had declared that vehicles parked within white-lined zones on the roadside would not be penalised. Many citizens are still parking within those marked lines. However, despite that, action continues to be taken by the civic authorities.

Meanwhile, the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has taken the decision to launch the Clean Street app. It is claimed that the app will help the administration ease traffic congestion caused by improper parking. Through this app, citizens will also be able to file complaints about parking-related issues.

Besides, the app will allow the corporation to monitor areas in the city where garbage tends to accumulate, according to sources.