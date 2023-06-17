CSMC to seek permission of CZA for mating tigers and tigress in Siddharth Garden Zoo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The development of an ambitious Zoological Park or Safari Park on 100 acres of land at Mitmita is going on full speed. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to plan the reproduction of tigers and increase the population of big cats at Siddharth Garden Zoo.

Earlier, the civic administration, due to a shortage of space in the zoo for the tigers has prevented further birth of tiger cubs, by separating the tigers and tigress from each other. They were kept away from mating with each other for the last two years.

In the last 30 years, more than 40 tigers had been born in this zoo. The tigers after attaining adulthood were sent to different zoos in the country. Presently, the Central Government is taking all measures to promote activities increasing the population of tigers in the country. The death ratio of the cubs is less. Few of the cubs had died in the zoo for myriad reasons. Earlier, the municipal corporation has never prevented the reproduction of tigers. However, the pandemic situation forced them to control the population. According to sources, “Two years passed for the separation of tigers and tigress. Now, the CSMC is initiating to reunite the big cats so that new tiger cubs are born in the zoo.

The municipal corporation will seek consultation from expert veterinarians and then submit the proposal for permission from Central Zoo Authority (CZA). There are three tigers and seven tigresses in Siddharth Garden Zoo. Accordingly, after CZA approval, the pair of the tiger-tigress will be set for further process, explained the sources.

Pregnancy in 100 days

The gestation period of tigress is of 100 days and each tigress delivers three to five cubs at one time.

Safari Park

The Smart City is developing a Safari Park on 100 acres of land by spending Rs 150 crore at Mitmita. There is ample space to accommodate a maximum number of tigers and other wildlife animals. There will be a need for 25-30 pairs of tigers in the new park. The municipal corporation is planning for reproduction in this regard, said the sources.