CSMC to strip off financial; administrative powers of reinstated retired officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today underlined that the civic administration will be removing the administrative and financial powers of the retired officers, who have been reinstated in the service in the corporation, on an honorarium basis. The action will be taken as per the state government order issued to all the municipal corporations in 2017.

It may be noted that there are many officers who rejoined the civic service and are holding key positions. Ironically, the civic administration had also given them administrative and financial powers like they were having earlier during their service tenures. For the last three years these retired officers were signing the files like regular officers.

In 2017, the state government issued an order stating the details of the powers to be relegated to the officers and personnel, who had been reinstated on duty, after retirement on honorarium basis. The order refrained them from giving the administrative and financial powers to these retired officials.

The CSMC administrator said, “It becomes tough to raise a group. However, after learning about it, the executive engineer M B Kazi volunteered to stay away from the powers. Meanwhile, the powers of other retired officers will also be removed soon. They will be acting as a guide for us. Meanwhile, the dates for the recruitment of key posts will be fixed and declared soon.”