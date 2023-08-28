CSMC to transform civic school students into sports stars

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To enhance physical ability apart from mental, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to launch a campaign ‘Catch Them Young’ for the students studying in different schools run by the municipal corporation.

The idea was floated by the municipal commissioner G Sreekant, on account of the National Sports Day (August 29), under which the school students will be imparted lessons on Gymnastics free of cost. The aim of civic administration is to develop and produce international players who would bring laurels to the city; the state and the country in future.

In the first phase, the training of Naregaon Municipal Corporation students will start from August 29 (Tuesday). The sports campaign will be implemented in all municipal schools in phases.

According to the civic chief, the recipients (sports players) of State Government’s Shiv Chhatrapati Award have been invited to train the students in this aerobic and acrobatic game. The activity will help the students to boost physical and mental capacity of each student and create an impact on their careers in future. The CSMC will train and brush the skills of these students and make them competent to represent olympic games and bring medals and laurels to the CSMC, the city, the state and the country.