CSMC vows to excel in Swacch Bharat Abhiyan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, has announced the launching of Mission Cleanliness to develop the city clean and beautiful like Indore and secure a top position in the Clean India Mission (Swacch Bharat Abhiyan).

The CSMC has roped in around 1,000 officers and personnel. Each has been given the responsibility of door-to-door visiting 200 houses and ensuring they are segregating dry and wet garbage at the source before handing it over to the ghanta gadis. The awareness-cum-sensitising programme will continue till August 15. The civic chief was speaking at a daylong workshop organised to motivate the civic staff at Sant Eknath Rangmandir today.

Each officer or personnel will be visiting 200 houses in his/her jurisdiction for at least two hours daily and encourage the property owners for segregating garbage (dry and wet), separate collection of bio-waste generated at home, judicious usage of water, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Somnath Jadhav made a presentation on Indore City’s cleanliness drive. The municipal commissioner also gave a demonstration on the segregation of garbage. The civic chief appealed to the citizens for their active participation in making the city clean and beautiful more than the Indore city.

State approves bio-mining project

The municipal commissioner also mentioned that the state government has approved the bio-mining project of valuing Rs 66 crore. Hence the civic administration will soon be inviting the tender to shortlist a competent contractor for the task, he said.